All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 709 Elk Horn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
709 Elk Horn Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:00 PM

709 Elk Horn Drive

709 Elk Horn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

709 Elk Horn Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Elk Horn Drive have any available units?
709 Elk Horn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 709 Elk Horn Drive have?
Some of 709 Elk Horn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Elk Horn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Elk Horn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Elk Horn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 Elk Horn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 709 Elk Horn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 Elk Horn Drive offers parking.
Does 709 Elk Horn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Elk Horn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Elk Horn Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Elk Horn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Elk Horn Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Elk Horn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Elk Horn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Elk Horn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Elk Horn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Elk Horn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District