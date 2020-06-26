All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:38 AM

701 Branchwood Drive

701 Branchwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

701 Branchwood Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065
Longbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Well designed floorplan for those needing plenty of space. This 4 bedrrom also offers an extra large gameroom upstairs with a full bath or could be used for a 5th bedroom. Wonderful master suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Branchwood Drive have any available units?
701 Branchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 701 Branchwood Drive have?
Some of 701 Branchwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Branchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Branchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Branchwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Branchwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 701 Branchwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Branchwood Drive offers parking.
Does 701 Branchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Branchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Branchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Branchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Branchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Branchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Branchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Branchwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Branchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Branchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

