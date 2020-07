Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Flexible 3 bedroom with Study OR 4 bedroom home with formal dining area. Fenced back yard. Over sized covered patio. Granite counters, Fireplace. Lessee pays for lawn care, refrigerator, renter's insurance, and all other utilities. $40 application per adult pays for background check. Pets at the discretion of the landlord! No smoking! No vouchers! No exceptions!