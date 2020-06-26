Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 6421 Quail Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
6421 Quail Valley Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6421 Quail Valley Drive
6421 Quail Valley
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6421 Quail Valley, Midlothian, TX 76065
Longbranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have any available units?
6421 Quail Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
What amenities does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have?
Some of 6421 Quail Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6421 Quail Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Quail Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Quail Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Quail Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Quail Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Similar Pages
Midlothian 1 Bedrooms
Midlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with Gym
Midlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District