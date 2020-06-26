All apartments in Midlothian
6421 Quail Valley Drive

6421 Quail Valley · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Quail Valley, Midlothian, TX 76065
Longbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have any available units?
6421 Quail Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have?
Some of 6421 Quail Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Quail Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Quail Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Quail Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Quail Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Quail Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Quail Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Quail Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

