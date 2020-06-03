All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:09 AM

6260 Vista View Drive

6260 Vista View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6260 Vista View Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 2,019 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies b

(RLNE4796530)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6260 Vista View Drive have any available units?
6260 Vista View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 6260 Vista View Drive have?
Some of 6260 Vista View Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 Vista View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6260 Vista View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 Vista View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6260 Vista View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6260 Vista View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6260 Vista View Drive offers parking.
Does 6260 Vista View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6260 Vista View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 Vista View Drive have a pool?
No, 6260 Vista View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6260 Vista View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6260 Vista View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 Vista View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6260 Vista View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6260 Vista View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6260 Vista View Drive has units with air conditioning.

