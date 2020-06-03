All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:22 AM

6050 Park View Drive

6050 Park View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6050 Park View Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
HALF off first months rent .Clean 4 bedroom 2 full bath single story home near the park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Park View Drive have any available units?
6050 Park View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 6050 Park View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Park View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Park View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6050 Park View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 6050 Park View Drive offer parking?
No, 6050 Park View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6050 Park View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 Park View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Park View Drive have a pool?
No, 6050 Park View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Park View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6050 Park View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Park View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Park View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 Park View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6050 Park View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

