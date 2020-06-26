All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:50 AM

604 Walter Stephenson Road

604 Walter Stephenson Road · No Longer Available
Location

604 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is totally redone with newer vinyl plank floors, carpet and custom paint
Tenant does not pay for water. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Walter Stephenson Road have any available units?
604 Walter Stephenson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 604 Walter Stephenson Road currently offering any rent specials?
604 Walter Stephenson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Walter Stephenson Road pet-friendly?
No, 604 Walter Stephenson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 604 Walter Stephenson Road offer parking?
No, 604 Walter Stephenson Road does not offer parking.
Does 604 Walter Stephenson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Walter Stephenson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Walter Stephenson Road have a pool?
No, 604 Walter Stephenson Road does not have a pool.
Does 604 Walter Stephenson Road have accessible units?
No, 604 Walter Stephenson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Walter Stephenson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Walter Stephenson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Walter Stephenson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Walter Stephenson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

