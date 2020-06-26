All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 602 E Avenue F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
602 E Avenue F
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:46 PM

602 E Avenue F

602 East Avenue F · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

602 East Avenue F, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Available for occupancy September 1. Extra large living area with tile flooring, 3 spacious bedrooms. Great fenced yard with storage building. Call agent for additional details and term of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 E Avenue F have any available units?
602 E Avenue F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 602 E Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
602 E Avenue F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 E Avenue F pet-friendly?
No, 602 E Avenue F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 602 E Avenue F offer parking?
No, 602 E Avenue F does not offer parking.
Does 602 E Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 E Avenue F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 E Avenue F have a pool?
No, 602 E Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 602 E Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 602 E Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 602 E Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 E Avenue F has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 E Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 E Avenue F does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District