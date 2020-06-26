Classic brick and stone house on acreage. Four bedrooms, two baths, vinyl and carpet flooring, central heat and air, two car garage, same day approval and lease signing available. Immediate availability. Thanks!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 571 Daisy Road have any available units?
571 Daisy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 571 Daisy Road have?
Some of 571 Daisy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Daisy Road currently offering any rent specials?
571 Daisy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.