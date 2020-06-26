All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

571 Daisy Road

571 Daisy Rd · No Longer Available
Location

571 Daisy Rd, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic brick and stone house on acreage. Four bedrooms, two baths, vinyl and carpet flooring, central heat and air, two car garage, same day approval and lease signing available. Immediate availability. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Daisy Road have any available units?
571 Daisy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 571 Daisy Road have?
Some of 571 Daisy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Daisy Road currently offering any rent specials?
571 Daisy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Daisy Road pet-friendly?
No, 571 Daisy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 571 Daisy Road offer parking?
Yes, 571 Daisy Road offers parking.
Does 571 Daisy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Daisy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Daisy Road have a pool?
No, 571 Daisy Road does not have a pool.
Does 571 Daisy Road have accessible units?
No, 571 Daisy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Daisy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Daisy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Daisy Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 571 Daisy Road has units with air conditioning.

