437 Bentley Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:38 AM

437 Bentley Drive

437 Bentley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

437 Bentley Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
This amazing smart home has so many features built in, you will love living here. The neighborhood is so lovely with new homes, lush landscapes, peace and quiet of Midlothian, and great outdoor spaces. This popular layout is so well planned for you and family or guests. With master downstairs and beautiful office on the first floor, the rest of the bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Extra tall fence and no neighbors behind make this a very private space. This home has the newest finishes, all matching.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Bentley Drive have any available units?
437 Bentley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 437 Bentley Drive have?
Some of 437 Bentley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Bentley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
437 Bentley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Bentley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 437 Bentley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 437 Bentley Drive offer parking?
No, 437 Bentley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 437 Bentley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Bentley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Bentley Drive have a pool?
No, 437 Bentley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 437 Bentley Drive have accessible units?
No, 437 Bentley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Bentley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 Bentley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Bentley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Bentley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

