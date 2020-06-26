437 Bentley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

This amazing smart home has so many features built in, you will love living here. The neighborhood is so lovely with new homes, lush landscapes, peace and quiet of Midlothian, and great outdoor spaces. This popular layout is so well planned for you and family or guests. With master downstairs and beautiful office on the first floor, the rest of the bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Extra tall fence and no neighbors behind make this a very private space. This home has the newest finishes, all matching.