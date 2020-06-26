All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

407 S 6th Street

407 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 South 6th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick Home, 3/2/1, With A Large Backyard in Midlothian Tx - Well kept home in the heart of Midlothian. This is a great home with a fenced yard. You will love the quiet street and easy access to parks, schools and churches. Check this one out quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE3446740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S 6th Street have any available units?
407 S 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 407 S 6th Street have?
Some of 407 S 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 S 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 S 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 407 S 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 S 6th Street offers parking.
Does 407 S 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 S 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S 6th Street have a pool?
No, 407 S 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 S 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 407 S 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 S 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 S 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 S 6th Street has units with air conditioning.

