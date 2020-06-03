Rent Calculator
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
402 Blake Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:50 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
402 Blake Lane
402 Blake Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
402 Blake Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained duplex close to shopping and schools
Property will not be able to be shown until May 20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Blake Lane have any available units?
402 Blake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
Is 402 Blake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
402 Blake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Blake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 402 Blake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 402 Blake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 402 Blake Lane offers parking.
Does 402 Blake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Blake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Blake Lane have a pool?
No, 402 Blake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 402 Blake Lane have accessible units?
No, 402 Blake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Blake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Blake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Blake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Blake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
