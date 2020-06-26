Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 401 N 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
401 N 7th Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:23 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 N 7th Street
401 North 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
401 North 7th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065
Downtown Midlothian
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom one bath unit Available C is upper units. They have washer and dryer connections with a balcony. Small 4 unit complex close to highways and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 N 7th Street have any available units?
401 N 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
What amenities does 401 N 7th Street have?
Some of 401 N 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 N 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 N 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 N 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 401 N 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 N 7th Street offers parking.
Does 401 N 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N 7th Street have a pool?
No, 401 N 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 N 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 N 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 N 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 N 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 N 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Similar Pages
Midlothian 1 Bedrooms
Midlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with Gym
Midlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District