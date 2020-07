Amenities

Spacious home awaiting a new occupant. This home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors in all the entertaining areas, carpet in all 4 bedrooms, covered patio, formal dining room, & a large master en-suite. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and 42 inch cabinets that offer plenty of storage.