3405 Oxford Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

3405 Oxford Street

3405 Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Oxford Street, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Oxford Street have any available units?
3405 Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 3405 Oxford Street have?
Some of 3405 Oxford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 3405 Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 3405 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 3405 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 3405 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

