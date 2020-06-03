All apartments in Midlothian
31 Vermont Avenue

31 Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 Vermont Avenue, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,451 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, November 15, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers

(RLNE5157999)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Vermont Avenue have any available units?
31 Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 31 Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 31 Vermont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31 Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 31 Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31 Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 31 Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 31 Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31 Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31 Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Vermont Avenue has units with air conditioning.

