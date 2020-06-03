All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:37 PM

307 S 6TH ST

307 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 South 6th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065
Downtown Midlothian

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-1-1 - THREE BEDROOM ONE BATH WITH A LARGE DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE

(RLNE3461818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 S 6TH ST have any available units?
307 S 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 307 S 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
307 S 6TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S 6TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 S 6TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 307 S 6TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 307 S 6TH ST offers parking.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

