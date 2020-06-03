Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 307 S 6TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
307 S 6TH ST
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:37 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
307 S 6TH ST
307 South 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
307 South 6th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065
Downtown Midlothian
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-1-1 - THREE BEDROOM ONE BATH WITH A LARGE DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE
(RLNE3461818)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 S 6TH ST have any available units?
307 S 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
Is 307 S 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
307 S 6TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S 6TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 S 6TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 307 S 6TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 307 S 6TH ST offers parking.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 S 6TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 S 6TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
Similar Pages
Midlothian 1 Bedrooms
Midlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with Gym
Midlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District