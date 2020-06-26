Rent Calculator
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3021 Canary Lane
3021 Canary Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3021 Canary Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, great floor plan. Wood look flooring in living area and kitchen and dining. Carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced backyard. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3021 Canary Lane have any available units?
3021 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Midlothian, TX
.
What amenities does 3021 Canary Lane have?
Some of 3021 Canary Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3021 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Canary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 3021 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 3021 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 3021 Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 3021 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Canary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
