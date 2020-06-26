302 Roundabout Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great three bedroom home with large living room with wood burning fireplace. Two dining areas Laminate and tile floors. Large fenced backyard with large trees and covered patio. Tenant must verify schools. Application fee of $45.00 per adult. Pets must be approved.