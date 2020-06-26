Great three bedroom home with large living room with wood burning fireplace. Two dining areas Laminate and tile floors. Large fenced backyard with large trees and covered patio. Tenant must verify schools. Application fee of $45.00 per adult. Pets must be approved.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Roundabout Drive have any available units?
302 Roundabout Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 302 Roundabout Drive have?
Some of 302 Roundabout Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Roundabout Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Roundabout Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Roundabout Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Roundabout Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 Roundabout Drive offer parking?
Yes, 302 Roundabout Drive offers parking.
Does 302 Roundabout Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Roundabout Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Roundabout Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Roundabout Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Roundabout Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Roundabout Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Roundabout Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Roundabout Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Roundabout Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Roundabout Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
