Midlothian, TX
218 Ashlawn Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 4:13 AM

218 Ashlawn Drive

218 Ashlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Ashlawn Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Newer Home in Midlothian situated in the Lawson Farms Addition. 3-2-2 plus a BONUS OFFICE (could be 4th bedroom)! Ceramic tile floors in entry and kitchen, hardwoods in family and dining areas; Split bedrooms for added privacy. Covered porch, open patio. Warm neutral tones! Darling Drive up! Open floor plan great for entertaining. This is an adorable home that will lease quick! Community pool and park! Close to shopping and hwy! Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Ashlawn Drive have any available units?
218 Ashlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 218 Ashlawn Drive have?
Some of 218 Ashlawn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Ashlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Ashlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Ashlawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Ashlawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 218 Ashlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 218 Ashlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 218 Ashlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Ashlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Ashlawn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 218 Ashlawn Drive has a pool.
Does 218 Ashlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Ashlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Ashlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Ashlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Ashlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Ashlawn Drive has units with air conditioning.

