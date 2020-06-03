218 Ashlawn Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Newer Home in Midlothian situated in the Lawson Farms Addition. 3-2-2 plus a BONUS OFFICE (could be 4th bedroom)! Ceramic tile floors in entry and kitchen, hardwoods in family and dining areas; Split bedrooms for added privacy. Covered porch, open patio. Warm neutral tones! Darling Drive up! Open floor plan great for entertaining. This is an adorable home that will lease quick! Community pool and park! Close to shopping and hwy! Pets are case by case.

