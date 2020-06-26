Great 3 bedroom home with two living areas or game room. Large living with WBFP Nice open area, All appliances in home. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Great backyard with covered patio and treed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1647 Greenway Court have any available units?
1647 Greenway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1647 Greenway Court have?
Some of 1647 Greenway Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Greenway Court currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Greenway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.