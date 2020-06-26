All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:15 PM

1647 Greenway Court

1647 Greenway Court · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Greenway Court, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Great 3 bedroom home with two living areas or game room. Large living with WBFP Nice open area, All appliances in home. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Great backyard with covered patio and treed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Greenway Court have any available units?
1647 Greenway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1647 Greenway Court have?
Some of 1647 Greenway Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Greenway Court currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Greenway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Greenway Court pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Greenway Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1647 Greenway Court offer parking?
No, 1647 Greenway Court does not offer parking.
Does 1647 Greenway Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 Greenway Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Greenway Court have a pool?
No, 1647 Greenway Court does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Greenway Court have accessible units?
No, 1647 Greenway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Greenway Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 Greenway Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Greenway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 Greenway Court does not have units with air conditioning.

