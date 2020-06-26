All apartments in Midlothian
1506 River Trail Drive
1506 River Trail Drive

1506 River Trail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1506 River Trail Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 1561 sq. ft. home in Midlothian, TX! Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast area. Spacious living room. Master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Large back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

