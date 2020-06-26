All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

1417 Indian Wells Trail

1417 Indian Wells Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Indian Wells Trail, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Indian Wells Trail have any available units?
1417 Indian Wells Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1417 Indian Wells Trail have?
Some of 1417 Indian Wells Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Indian Wells Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Indian Wells Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Indian Wells Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Indian Wells Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1417 Indian Wells Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Indian Wells Trail offers parking.
Does 1417 Indian Wells Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Indian Wells Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Indian Wells Trail have a pool?
No, 1417 Indian Wells Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Indian Wells Trail have accessible units?
No, 1417 Indian Wells Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Indian Wells Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Indian Wells Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Indian Wells Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Indian Wells Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

