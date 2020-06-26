Rent Calculator
All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 1404 Melanie Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
1404 Melanie Trail
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:11 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1404 Melanie Trail
1404 Melanie Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Midlothian
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location
1404 Melanie Trl, Midlothian, TX 76065
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bath rental in the amazing Midlothian ISD! Ceramic tile in all common spaces with carpet in the bedrooms. Great space and local owners make for a great rental.
Photos may not represent actual unit and represent similar floorplan and features.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Melanie Trail have any available units?
1404 Melanie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
Is 1404 Melanie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Melanie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Melanie Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Melanie Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 1404 Melanie Trail offer parking?
No, 1404 Melanie Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Melanie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Melanie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Melanie Trail have a pool?
No, 1404 Melanie Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Melanie Trail have accessible units?
No, 1404 Melanie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Melanie Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Melanie Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Melanie Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Melanie Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
