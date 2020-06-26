All apartments in Midlothian
1402 Melanie Trail

1402 Melanie Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Melanie Trail, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bath rental in the amazing Midlothian ISD! Ceramic tile in all common spaces with carpet in the bedrooms. Great space and local owners make for a great rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Melanie Trail have any available units?
1402 Melanie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 1402 Melanie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Melanie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Melanie Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Melanie Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1402 Melanie Trail offer parking?
No, 1402 Melanie Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Melanie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Melanie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Melanie Trail have a pool?
No, 1402 Melanie Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Melanie Trail have accessible units?
No, 1402 Melanie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Melanie Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Melanie Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Melanie Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Melanie Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

