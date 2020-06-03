All apartments in Midlothian
1321 Yukon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:57 PM

1321 Yukon

1321 Yukon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Yukon Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location, house was painted and carpets removed. Updated kitchen lots of room and ready to move in. Close to highway making it easy to commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Yukon have any available units?
1321 Yukon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1321 Yukon have?
Some of 1321 Yukon's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Yukon currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Yukon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Yukon pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Yukon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1321 Yukon offer parking?
No, 1321 Yukon does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Yukon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Yukon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Yukon have a pool?
No, 1321 Yukon does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Yukon have accessible units?
No, 1321 Yukon does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Yukon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Yukon has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Yukon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Yukon does not have units with air conditioning.

