Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 1321 Yukon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
1321 Yukon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:57 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 Yukon
1321 Yukon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1321 Yukon Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location, house was painted and carpets removed. Updated kitchen lots of room and ready to move in. Close to highway making it easy to commute.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 Yukon have any available units?
1321 Yukon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
What amenities does 1321 Yukon have?
Some of 1321 Yukon's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 Yukon currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Yukon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Yukon pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Yukon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 1321 Yukon offer parking?
No, 1321 Yukon does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Yukon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Yukon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Yukon have a pool?
No, 1321 Yukon does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Yukon have accessible units?
No, 1321 Yukon does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Yukon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Yukon has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Yukon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Yukon does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
Similar Pages
Midlothian 1 Bedrooms
Midlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with Gym
Midlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District