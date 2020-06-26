Rent Calculator
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:56 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1305 Misty Meadow Drive
1305 Misty Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1305 Misty Meadow Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Move in ready three bedroom two bath home in established neighborhood wood burning fireplace , laminate flooring, nice size closets, master has a garden tub and separate shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive have any available units?
1305 Misty Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
What amenities does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1305 Misty Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 1305 Misty Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Misty Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Misty Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Misty Meadow Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1305 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Misty Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Misty Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Misty Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Misty Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Misty Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
