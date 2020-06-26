1301 S 5th Street

Great Location! Right across the street from Midlothian High school, the new Multi Purpose Fields and Irvin Elementary School. Three bedroom, two bath and two car garage. Nice colors, cute courtyard. Make an appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
