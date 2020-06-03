All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 1202 Beacon Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
1202 Beacon Hill Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:36 AM

1202 Beacon Hill Drive

1202 Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1202 Beacon Hill Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive have any available units?
1202 Beacon Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive have?
Some of 1202 Beacon Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Beacon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Beacon Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Beacon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Beacon Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Beacon Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Beacon Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Beacon Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Beacon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Beacon Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Beacon Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Beacon Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District