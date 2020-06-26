1138 Finch Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Super roomy house in Midlothian! Master is downstairs. Tucked away in a cul-de-sac this house has plenty of space for the family at just under 2500 SqFt. Office downstairs. Double sided fireplace! Laminate wood flooring in living room areas.