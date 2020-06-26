1138 Finch Circle

Super roomy house in Midlothian! Master is downstairs. Tucked away in a cul-de-sac this house has plenty of space for the family at just under 2500 SqFt. Office downstairs. Double sided fireplace! Laminate wood flooring in living room areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
