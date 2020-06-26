All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated June 9 2020

1138 Finch Circle

1138 Finch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Finch Circle, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super roomy house in Midlothian! Master is downstairs. Tucked away in a cul-de-sac this house has plenty of space for the family at just under 2500 SqFt. Office downstairs. Double sided fireplace! Laminate wood flooring in living room areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Finch Circle have any available units?
1138 Finch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1138 Finch Circle have?
Some of 1138 Finch Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Finch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Finch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Finch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Finch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1138 Finch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Finch Circle offers parking.
Does 1138 Finch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Finch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Finch Circle have a pool?
No, 1138 Finch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Finch Circle have accessible units?
No, 1138 Finch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Finch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 Finch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Finch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Finch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

