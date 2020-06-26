All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:35 AM

112 Garvin Way

112 Garvin Way · No Longer Available
Location

112 Garvin Way, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fenced yard, single car garage with garage door opener. Quiet neighborhood. Very well maintained property. One outside pet only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Garvin Way have any available units?
112 Garvin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 112 Garvin Way have?
Some of 112 Garvin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Garvin Way currently offering any rent specials?
112 Garvin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Garvin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Garvin Way is pet friendly.
Does 112 Garvin Way offer parking?
Yes, 112 Garvin Way offers parking.
Does 112 Garvin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Garvin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Garvin Way have a pool?
No, 112 Garvin Way does not have a pool.
Does 112 Garvin Way have accessible units?
No, 112 Garvin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Garvin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Garvin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Garvin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Garvin Way does not have units with air conditioning.

