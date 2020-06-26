Rent Calculator
106 Garvin Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:08 AM
106 Garvin Way
106 Garvin Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
106 Garvin Way, Midlothian, TX 76065
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated paint and flooring in this centrally located, well maintained home. Roomy bedrooms and extra large living area. Storage room just off of garage would make a great office or craft room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Garvin Way have any available units?
106 Garvin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midlothian, TX
.
What amenities does 106 Garvin Way have?
Some of 106 Garvin Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 106 Garvin Way currently offering any rent specials?
106 Garvin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Garvin Way pet-friendly?
No, 106 Garvin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midlothian
.
Does 106 Garvin Way offer parking?
Yes, 106 Garvin Way offers parking.
Does 106 Garvin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Garvin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Garvin Way have a pool?
No, 106 Garvin Way does not have a pool.
Does 106 Garvin Way have accessible units?
No, 106 Garvin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Garvin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Garvin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Garvin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Garvin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
