All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 1028 West Sierra Vista Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
1028 West Sierra Vista Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1028 West Sierra Vista Court

1028 W Sierra Vista Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1028 W Sierra Vista Ct, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1028 West Sierra Vista Court Available 04/01/19 LUXURY 2 STORY DUPLEX LOCATED IN SKYVIEW MEADOWS, MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS! - Luxury 2 story Duplex located in Skyview Meadows southwest of the Dallas area. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk-in master shower, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced backyard. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From Dallas: Take 35E to 67S Exit at 9th St. Go to the intersection of 9th & 8th St. Stay on the R to W8th St. to Main St. Turn R onto W.Main St. about 6 blocks to S. 5th St. Turn L onto 5th St till Walter Stephenson Rd. Turn R on Walter Stephenson Rd about mile to Skyview.

Photos are of model and for illustrative purposes only.

(RLNE3897270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court have any available units?
1028 West Sierra Vista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court have?
Some of 1028 West Sierra Vista Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 West Sierra Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
1028 West Sierra Vista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 West Sierra Vista Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 West Sierra Vista Court is pet friendly.
Does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court offer parking?
Yes, 1028 West Sierra Vista Court offers parking.
Does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 West Sierra Vista Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court have a pool?
No, 1028 West Sierra Vista Court does not have a pool.
Does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 1028 West Sierra Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 West Sierra Vista Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 West Sierra Vista Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 West Sierra Vista Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District