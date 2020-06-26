Amenities

1028 West Sierra Vista Court Available 04/01/19 LUXURY 2 STORY DUPLEX LOCATED IN SKYVIEW MEADOWS, MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS! - Luxury 2 story Duplex located in Skyview Meadows southwest of the Dallas area. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk-in master shower, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced backyard. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



From Dallas: Take 35E to 67S Exit at 9th St. Go to the intersection of 9th & 8th St. Stay on the R to W8th St. to Main St. Turn R onto W.Main St. about 6 blocks to S. 5th St. Turn L onto 5th St till Walter Stephenson Rd. Turn R on Walter Stephenson Rd about mile to Skyview.



