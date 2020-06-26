All apartments in Midlothian
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
1019 Skyview Court
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:34 AM

1019 Skyview Court

1019 Skyview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Skyview Ct, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
1019 Skyview Court Available 05/01/19 AVAILABLE MAY 1ST! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX LOCATED IN MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS! - Duplex located in Skyview Addition southwest of the Dallas area. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From Dallas: Take 35E to 67S Exit at 9th St. Go to intersection of 9th & 8th St. Stay on the R to W8th St. to Main St. Turn R onto W.Main St. about 6 blocks to S. 5th St. Turn L onto 5th St till Walter Stephenson Rd. Turn R on Walter Stephenson Rd about mile to Skyview.

(RLNE4818899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Skyview Court have any available units?
1019 Skyview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1019 Skyview Court have?
Some of 1019 Skyview Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Skyview Court currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Skyview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Skyview Court pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Skyview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1019 Skyview Court offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Skyview Court offers parking.
Does 1019 Skyview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Skyview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Skyview Court have a pool?
No, 1019 Skyview Court does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Skyview Court have accessible units?
No, 1019 Skyview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Skyview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Skyview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Skyview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Skyview Court does not have units with air conditioning.

