Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:43 AM

1018 Crooked Creek Court

1018 Crooked Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Crooked Creek Ct, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Crooked Creek Court have any available units?
1018 Crooked Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1018 Crooked Creek Court have?
Some of 1018 Crooked Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Crooked Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Crooked Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Crooked Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Crooked Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1018 Crooked Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Crooked Creek Court offers parking.
Does 1018 Crooked Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Crooked Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Crooked Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1018 Crooked Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Crooked Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1018 Crooked Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Crooked Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Crooked Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Crooked Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Crooked Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

