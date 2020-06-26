All apartments in Midlothian
1007 N Carolina Avenue

1007 North Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1007 North Carolina Avenue, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 N Carolina Avenue have any available units?
1007 N Carolina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1007 N Carolina Avenue have?
Some of 1007 N Carolina Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 N Carolina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 N Carolina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 N Carolina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1007 N Carolina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1007 N Carolina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1007 N Carolina Avenue offers parking.
Does 1007 N Carolina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 N Carolina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 N Carolina Avenue have a pool?
No, 1007 N Carolina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1007 N Carolina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 N Carolina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 N Carolina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 N Carolina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 N Carolina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 N Carolina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

