Midlothian, TX
1 Vermont Avenue
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:31 AM

1 Vermont Avenue

1 Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1 Vermont Avenue, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,444 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5037584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Vermont Avenue have any available units?
1 Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 1 Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1 Vermont Avenue offer parking?
No, 1 Vermont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1 Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Vermont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1 Vermont Avenue has a pool.
Does 1 Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

