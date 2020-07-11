Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Sinclair is located in West Midland, TX, only moments away from Midland Memorial Hospital West and Tradewinds Corridor. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans feature a full appliance package, ceiling fans, vertical blinds, stackable washers/dryers, wood cabinets, private patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and hot tub. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home.