Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Sinclair

4534 Sinclair Ave · (432) 289-5115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Zero App & Admin Fee --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Rent Special
$1000 Off Up Front! --- Limited availability, this Special won't last long! Apply Now and Save BIG with $1000 Off Move In Costs on 6-15 Month Lease Terms! Contact the Leasing Office today!

Location

4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX 79707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13201 · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 9102 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 15103 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Sinclair.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Sinclair is located in West Midland, TX, only moments away from Midland Memorial Hospital West and Tradewinds Corridor. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans feature a full appliance package, ceiling fans, vertical blinds, stackable washers/dryers, wood cabinets, private patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and hot tub. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in townhomes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Sinclair have any available units?
ReNew Sinclair has 6 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew Sinclair have?
Some of ReNew Sinclair's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Sinclair currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Sinclair is offering the following rent specials: Zero App & Admin Fee --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Is ReNew Sinclair pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Sinclair is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Sinclair offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Sinclair offers parking.
Does ReNew Sinclair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Sinclair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Sinclair have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Sinclair has a pool.
Does ReNew Sinclair have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Sinclair has accessible units.
Does ReNew Sinclair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Sinclair has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew Sinclair have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew Sinclair has units with air conditioning.
