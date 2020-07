Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Virtual Tours and learn more about Self-Guided Tours. ReNew Polo Parkway is right in the heart of Midland, TX, offering a selection of well-appointed 1 and 2-bedroom apartments for rent. Our apartment homes feature Texas-sized walk-in closets, a private balcony, kitchen pantry, and linen closets. Enjoy all the entertainment and dining only minutes away with convenient access to Audrey Gill Sports Complex, Hogans Dog Park, and John P. Butler Park. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why our residents love calling our community home!