Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments green community guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Holiday Hill is located in west Midland just behind the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park. The community is comprised of one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature ceiling fans, French doors, walk-in closets, double vanities, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios and balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, covered parking, swimming pool with sundeck, and dog park. Call today to schedule a personalized visit and learn why residents love calling our community home!