ReNew Holiday Hill

Lease Length: 3-12 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom+ $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Covered Carport: included in lease (1 spot per unit); Open lot: included in lease.