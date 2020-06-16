All apartments in Midland
Find more places like ReNew Holiday Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, TX
/
ReNew Holiday Hill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Holiday Hill

3814 North Holiday Hill · (432) 289-5336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply! Use promo code "ZEROFEES" at checkout when you apply online!
logo
Rent Special
$1000 Off Up Front! --- Limited availability, this Special won't last long! Apply Now and Save BIG with $1000 Off Move In Costs on 6-15 month lease terms! Contact the Leasing Office today!

Location

3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX 79707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0418 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 0112 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Holiday Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Holiday Hill is located in west Midland just behind the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park. The community is comprised of one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature ceiling fans, French doors, walk-in closets, double vanities, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios and balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, covered parking, swimming pool with sundeck, and dog park. Call today to schedule a personalized visit and learn why residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom+ $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Covered Carport: included in lease (1 spot per unit); Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Holiday Hill have any available units?
ReNew Holiday Hill has 3 units available starting at $1,113 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew Holiday Hill have?
Some of ReNew Holiday Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Holiday Hill currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Holiday Hill is offering the following rent specials: Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply! Use promo code "ZEROFEES" at checkout when you apply online!
Is ReNew Holiday Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Holiday Hill is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Holiday Hill offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Holiday Hill offers parking.
Does ReNew Holiday Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Holiday Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Holiday Hill have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Holiday Hill has a pool.
Does ReNew Holiday Hill have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Holiday Hill has accessible units.
Does ReNew Holiday Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Holiday Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew Holiday Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew Holiday Hill has units with air conditioning.
Interested in ReNew Holiday Hill?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd
Midland, TX 79707
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N
Midland, TX 79705
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave
Midland, TX 79707
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N
Midland, TX 79705
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N
Midland, TX 79707
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr
Midland, TX 79707
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave
Midland, TX 79707
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St
Midland, TX 79705

Similar Pages

Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms
Midland Apartments with ParkingMidland Apartments with Pool
Midland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Odessa, TXBig Spring, TX
Andrews, TXSeminole, TX
Monahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

NorthgateFairmont Park
CrestgatePolo Park
Original Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity