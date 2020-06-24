All apartments in Midland
Midland, TX
Hawthorne House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Hawthorne House

2811 W Loop 250 N · (432) 547-4511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: NO ADMINISTRATION FEE, 1/2 DEPOSIT AND 1/2 OFF MOVE-IN PRO-RATE. PLEASE CALL US OR EMAIL US TO SCHEDULE A PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOUR. 10% DISCOUNT FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND TEACHERS!

Location

2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX 79705
Adams

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0910 · Avail. Sep 12

$694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0908 · Avail. Aug 8

$694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0712 · Avail. now

$993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 0609 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
bbq/grill
Welcome to Hawthorne House, a community designed for convenient everyday living in Midland, TX. Designed to bring your everyday life to soaring new heights of comfort and convenience, our one and two-bedroom apartments have it all. From large private patios, wood burning fireplace to the two-tone paint wood-style flooring and breakfast bar, we’ve left nothing to chance.

Located right off 2811 W Loop 250 North, with easy access to North State Highway 349 and I-20, our apartments make any commute feel like a breeze. Not to mention we also provide our residents with a surface lot parking, refreshing pool, and a fitness center. More than that, our homes are pet-friendly and so is our property. We’re sure your furry friends will have a blast on our specially designed pet-friendly walking areas, our dog park, or at one of the nearby parks, such as Hogan’s Run Dog Park. Plus, with an on-site emergency maintenance team available on-site 24/7 you’ll never have to worry about a thing!

Find out

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne House have any available units?
Hawthorne House has 24 units available starting at $694 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne House have?
Some of Hawthorne House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne House currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne House is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL: NO ADMINISTRATION FEE, 1/2 DEPOSIT AND 1/2 OFF MOVE-IN PRO-RATE. PLEASE CALL US OR EMAIL US TO SCHEDULE A PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOUR. 10% DISCOUNT FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND TEACHERS!
Is Hawthorne House pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne House is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne House offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne House offers parking.
Does Hawthorne House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne House have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne House has a pool.
Does Hawthorne House have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne House does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne House have units with dishwashers?
No, Hawthorne House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne House has units with air conditioning.
