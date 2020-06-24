Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance package receiving bbq/grill

Welcome to Hawthorne House, a community designed for convenient everyday living in Midland, TX. Designed to bring your everyday life to soaring new heights of comfort and convenience, our one and two-bedroom apartments have it all. From large private patios, wood burning fireplace to the two-tone paint wood-style flooring and breakfast bar, we’ve left nothing to chance.



Located right off 2811 W Loop 250 North, with easy access to North State Highway 349 and I-20, our apartments make any commute feel like a breeze. Not to mention we also provide our residents with a surface lot parking, refreshing pool, and a fitness center. More than that, our homes are pet-friendly and so is our property. We’re sure your furry friends will have a blast on our specially designed pet-friendly walking areas, our dog park, or at one of the nearby parks, such as Hogan’s Run Dog Park. Plus, with an on-site emergency maintenance team available on-site 24/7 you’ll never have to worry about a thing!



