Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court on-site laundry pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly cc payments e-payments package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Alturas Andrews is located in the heart of Midland, TX, just off of Andrews Highway and Midland Drive with easy access to Loop 250. The community offers comfortable 1-bedroom floorplans that feature an open kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, sizeable bedrooms, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and laundry facility. Alturas Andrews is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.