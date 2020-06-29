All apartments in Midland
Find more places like Alturas Andrews.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, TX
/
Alturas Andrews
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Alturas Andrews

4201 Andrews Hwy · (201) 354-1992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!

Location

4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703
Beckland Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit 64 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alturas Andrews.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Alturas Andrews is located in the heart of Midland, TX, just off of Andrews Highway and Midland Drive with easy access to Loop 250. The community offers comfortable 1-bedroom floorplans that feature an open kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, sizeable bedrooms, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and laundry facility. Alturas Andrews is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alturas Andrews have any available units?
Alturas Andrews has 2 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alturas Andrews have?
Some of Alturas Andrews's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alturas Andrews currently offering any rent specials?
Alturas Andrews is offering the following rent specials: Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Is Alturas Andrews pet-friendly?
Yes, Alturas Andrews is pet friendly.
Does Alturas Andrews offer parking?
Yes, Alturas Andrews offers parking.
Does Alturas Andrews have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alturas Andrews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alturas Andrews have a pool?
Yes, Alturas Andrews has a pool.
Does Alturas Andrews have accessible units?
Yes, Alturas Andrews has accessible units.
Does Alturas Andrews have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alturas Andrews has units with dishwashers.
Does Alturas Andrews have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alturas Andrews has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Alturas Andrews?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W
Midland, TX 79703
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd
Midland, TX 79707
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane
Midland, TX 79705
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N
Midland, TX 79705
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave
Midland, TX 79707
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl
Midland, TX 79705
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N
Midland, TX 79705
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard
Midland, TX 79706

Similar Pages

Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms
Midland Apartments with ParkingMidland Apartments with Pool
Midland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Odessa, TXBig Spring, TX
Andrews, TXSeminole, TX
Monahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

NorthgateFairmont Park
CrestgatePolo Park
Original Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity