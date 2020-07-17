4801 West Cuthbert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Adorable 1 bed 1 bath duplex unit! Tile flooring throughout. Large walk in closet. Backyard leads to small storage and carport. Great location! Near Loop 250, shopping, restaurants, etc.



Pet friendly upon approval w/ one time non refundable fee, $250-500 per pet. Breed restrictions & size/occupancy limits.



Everyone over 18 must fill out an individual application. $50 per applicant must be in the form of a money order, cashiers check or payment via our business Venmo.



Please email ashley.slw@suddenlinkmail.com for more info and/or further assistance.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.