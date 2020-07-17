All apartments in Midland
Last updated July 3 2020 at 6:41 AM

4801 West Cuthbert Avenue

4801 Cuthbert Avenue · (432) 201-9557
Location

4801 Cuthbert Avenue, Midland, TX 79703
Westgate Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Adorable 1 bed 1 bath duplex unit! Tile flooring throughout. Large walk in closet. Backyard leads to small storage and carport. Great location! Near Loop 250, shopping, restaurants, etc.

Pet friendly upon approval w/ one time non refundable fee, $250-500 per pet. Breed restrictions & size/occupancy limits.

Everyone over 18 must fill out an individual application. $50 per applicant must be in the form of a money order, cashiers check or payment via our business Venmo.

Please email ashley.slw@suddenlinkmail.com for more info and/or further assistance.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue have any available units?
4801 West Cuthbert Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4801 West Cuthbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4801 West Cuthbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
