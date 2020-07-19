Rent Calculator
All apartments in Midland
Home
/
Midland, TX
/
4702 Dengar
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4702 Dengar
4702 W Dengar Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4702 W Dengar Ave, Midland, TX 79707
Wydewood Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedroom in NW Midland - Spacious three bedroom, two bath, two car garage in NW Midland.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5916703)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4702 Dengar have any available units?
4702 Dengar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midland, TX
.
Is 4702 Dengar currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Dengar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Dengar pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 Dengar is pet friendly.
Does 4702 Dengar offer parking?
Yes, 4702 Dengar offers parking.
Does 4702 Dengar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 Dengar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Dengar have a pool?
No, 4702 Dengar does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Dengar have accessible units?
No, 4702 Dengar does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Dengar have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 Dengar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 Dengar have units with air conditioning?
No, 4702 Dengar does not have units with air conditioning.
