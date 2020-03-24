All apartments in Midland
4600 Andrews Highway
4600 Andrews Highway

4600 Andrews Highway · (432) 262-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4600 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX 79703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 bedroom · Avail. now

$2,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
$99 MOVE IN SPECIAL! Amazing 36 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Midland. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer -dryer, and smart home system. No Utilities included. Is pet-friendly. Date Available: Mar 17th, 2020. $2,225/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Erica Nunez at 432-262-2345 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
NOW OPEN SATURDAY & SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Andrews Highway have any available units?
4600 Andrews Highway has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4600 Andrews Highway have?
Some of 4600 Andrews Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Andrews Highway currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Andrews Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Andrews Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Andrews Highway is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Andrews Highway offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Andrews Highway does offer parking.
Does 4600 Andrews Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4600 Andrews Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Andrews Highway have a pool?
Yes, 4600 Andrews Highway has a pool.
Does 4600 Andrews Highway have accessible units?
Yes, 4600 Andrews Highway has accessible units.
Does 4600 Andrews Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Andrews Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Andrews Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4600 Andrews Highway has units with air conditioning.
