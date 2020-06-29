Rent Calculator
All apartments in Midland
Find more places like 408 Stonewall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Midland, TX
/
408 Stonewall St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 Stonewall St
408 South Stonewall Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
408 South Stonewall Avenue, Midland, TX 79701
Greenwood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Open floor plan, built in 2018, move in ready. Call for a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Stonewall St have any available units?
408 Stonewall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midland, TX
.
What amenities does 408 Stonewall St have?
Some of 408 Stonewall St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 Stonewall St currently offering any rent specials?
408 Stonewall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Stonewall St pet-friendly?
No, 408 Stonewall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Midland
.
Does 408 Stonewall St offer parking?
Yes, 408 Stonewall St offers parking.
Does 408 Stonewall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Stonewall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Stonewall St have a pool?
No, 408 Stonewall St does not have a pool.
Does 408 Stonewall St have accessible units?
No, 408 Stonewall St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Stonewall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Stonewall St has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Stonewall St have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Stonewall St does not have units with air conditioning.
