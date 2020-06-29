All apartments in Midland
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

2500 Metz Place

2500 Metz Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2500 Metz Place, Midland, TX 79705
Goddard Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LARGE UPDATED 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH LOTS OF ROOM FOR EXTRA'S. CIRCULAR DRIVE/2 CAR GARAGE WITH BACK ENTRY, TILE THROUGH-OUT, GRANITE, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Metz Place have any available units?
2500 Metz Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, TX.
What amenities does 2500 Metz Place have?
Some of 2500 Metz Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Metz Place currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Metz Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Metz Place pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Metz Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland.
Does 2500 Metz Place offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Metz Place offers parking.
Does 2500 Metz Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Metz Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Metz Place have a pool?
No, 2500 Metz Place does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Metz Place have accessible units?
No, 2500 Metz Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Metz Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Metz Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Metz Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Metz Place does not have units with air conditioning.
