Amenities

granite counters fireplace media room

Almost new 4 bed, 2.5 bath with media room in Sunset Ridge!!! 2 living areas, 2 dining, breakfast bar, and gas fireplace. Huge upstairs living space for kids and family with attached media room ready for your movie set up. R/O and water softener. Granite throughout with double vanity upstairs for the kids. Lightly lived in with a good sized yard. Bring offers!!!