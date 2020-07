15 Metz Ct

Amenities

A GORGEOUS TOTAL REMODEL! 4 SPACIOUS BEDS/2.5 BATHS/2 LIVING/2 DINING! UPDATED-TO-THE-MINUTE INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTERS, FUN TILED BACKSPLASH & RECENTLY ADDED STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN OPEN TO LARGE BRKFST DINING! BEAUTIFUL BRICKED FP WITH BUILT-INS IN DEN LIVING + LARGE SEP FORMAL LIV/DIN AREA W/FRENCH DOORS! RECENT ROOF (2018), GORGEOUS TURF + FANTASTIC CIRCLE DRIVE ON HUGE CORNER LOT! NO SMOKING! ALL APPLICANTS 18 AND OVER MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION AND PAY $50 APPLICATION FEE! CASHIERS CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY! MUST PASS CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK! MINIMUM 600 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED! PETS PERMITTED UPON APPROVAL WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT PER PET! NO GUARD DOGS ALLOWED: PITBULLS, GERMAN SHEPHERDS, ROTTWEILERS, DOBERMAN PINSCHERS, OR AMERICAN BULLDOGS! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE $394,900-CALL VICTORIA PRINTZ TEAM REALTORS OFFICE FOR INFO @432-683-1000! MINERALS ARE RESERVED!