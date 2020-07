Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy tranquil living at Eastfield Plaza Apartments. Relax and unwind in our resort-style pool, marvel at the scenery while taking a leisurely walk through the community, get your daily exercise in our new fitness center, or enjoy time with friends in your newly renovated apartment home. Theres no better time than now to see what Eastfield Plaza has to offer.